FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Davis and the Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, because the team had not announced the deal being finalized.