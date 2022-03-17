FILE - New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo watches his two-run single during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 18, 2021, in New York. Rizzo is staying with the Yankees, agreeing Tuesday night, March 15, to a $32 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.