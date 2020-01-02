NEWBURY — “Ban the Bomb,” an exhibit of anti-nuclear posters from several countries, is featured this month at Newbury Town Library.
The posters in the exhibit are from a collection of more than 8,900 owned by Stephen Lewis, a longtime labor activist and a former treasurer of his union, according to a press release.
Lewis attended the International Peace Conference held in Copenhagen in 1986. Lewis said he hopes his exhibit will remind people of the dangers and horrors of nuclear testing and use.
He said “an educated public is the best deterrent to the continued possession and testing of nuclear weapons.”
This project is supported in part by a grant from the Newbury Cultural Council, a local agency backed by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
, and by Painters DC 35, and Bricklayers Local 3.