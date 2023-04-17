Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy and anti-vaccine crusader, is running for president as a Democrat in the 2024 elections.
Kennedy, 69, the son of JFK’s slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, will formally announce his candidacy Wednesday at a Boston hotel, where he is expected to update supporters about his plans to seek the party’s nomination to challenge President Joe Biden next year.
Two weeks ago, Kennedy filed his candidacy paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission and joined a short list of long-shot candidates running for the Democratic nomination next year, which includes self-help author Marianne Williamson.
On Friday, Biden told reporters he has decided to run for a second term and would formally announce his re-election campaign “relatively soon.”
Kennedy, who lives in Los Angeles, is an environmental lawyer and author. He has written several best-selling books including stinging critiques of George W. Bush’s presidency and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, whom he accused of “fascism” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, Kennedy’s anti-vaccine charity, Children’s Health Defense, spread conspiracy theories about the dangers the vaccines pose to children.
The organization continues to push back against COVID-19 vaccines, even as clinical studies show its effectiveness. In February, he led a petition drive calling on the Food and Drug Administration to reject emergency authorization status for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and young children.
Longtime political observers say Kennedy — despite his name recognition — faces an uphill climb in seeking the party’s nomination run for president.
“He’s got a great name, and can be a powerful speaker,” said Phil Johnston, a veteran political consultant and former chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.
“But I think most Democrats disagree with the majority of his positions, particularly when it comes to his anti-vaccine stance, which is dangerous,” he added.
Johnston said he expects a majority of the state’s Democratic leaders to back Biden for another four-year term.
“The Democrats need to be united around Biden and Harris because that’s the way we will win,” he said. “If we have a lot of divisiveness it’s going to be harmful to the Democratic candidates and the country, particularly with Donald Trump running again.”
Most members of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation are already behind Biden’s reelection bid, even though he has yet to formally announce his bid.
Rep. Lori Trahan, a Westford Democrat, who said she “fully” supports Biden for a second term in the White House.
“Under his leadership, we’ve seen the strongest pandemic recovery of any nation in the world, passed historic investments to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and revitalize American manufacturing, and taken serious steps to lower prescription drug and health care costs,” she said.
And while the Kennedy name maintains an enduring legacy in Massachusetts and national Democratic politics, it has waned politically from the Camelot Days, say observers. They point to RFK Jr.’s nephew Joe Kennedy III, a former congressman, who lost to Ed Markey in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary.
Even members of Kennedy’s own family, who have split with him over his anti-vaccine stance, are unlikely to rally around his fledgling presidential bid.
That includes his younger brother Rory Kennedy, the youngest child of Robert F. Kennedy, who told CNN recently that he’s supporting Biden for another term.
On the Republican ticket, former President Donald Trump is seeking the party’s nomination amid a growing field of GOP candidates that includes former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also considering jumping into the race.
Several other long-shot Republican candidates, including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, are testing the waters for potential presidential bids.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.