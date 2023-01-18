FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, and Mookie Betts laugh after they scored on a single by Trea Turner during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Dodgers were hit with a $32 million luxury tax for the second straight season, among six teams paying a penalty as baseball payrolls rebounded after the lockout to a record $4.56 billion.