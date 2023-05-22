Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|at
|Pittsburgh
|6:35 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Milwaukee
|7:40 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Minnesota
|7:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Cleveland
|6:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Kansas City
|7:40 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|at
|Philadelphia
|6:40 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Denver
|at
|L.A. Lakers
|8:30 p.m.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
