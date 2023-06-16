Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Oakland
|9:40 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|San Diego
|9:40 p.m.
|Baltimore
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|0
|(Top 1st)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Minnesota
|8:10 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Kansas City
|8:10 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Seattle
|10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Milwaukee
|8:10 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Phoenix
|at
|Washington
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
