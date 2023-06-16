Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

CincinnatiatHouston8:10 p.m.
ClevelandatArizona9:40 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatOakland9:40 p.m.
Tampa BayatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
Baltimore0Chicago Cubs0(Top 1st)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y YankeesatBoston7:10 p.m.
TorontoatTexas8:05 p.m.
DetroitatMinnesota8:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatKansas City8:10 p.m.
Chi White SoxatSeattle10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MiamiatWashington7:05 p.m.
St. LouisatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
ColoradoatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
PittsburghatMilwaukee8:10 p.m.
San FranciscoatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

PhoenixatWashington8 p.m.
MinnesotaatLos Angeles10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

