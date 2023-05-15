Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

AtlantaatTexas8:05 p.m.
Chi CubsatHouston8:10 p.m.
ArizonaatOakland9:40 p.m.
Kansas CityatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
MinnesotaatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A AngelsatBaltimore6:35 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatToronto7:07 p.m.
SeattleatBoston7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y MetsatWashington4:05 p.m.
MilwaukeeatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
CincinnatiatColorado8:40 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

SeattleatDallas8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

