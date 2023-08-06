Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas CityatPhiladelphia1:35 p.m.
N-Y MetsatBaltimore1:35 p.m.
ArizonaatMinnesota2:10 p.m.
MiamiatTexas2:35 p.m.
San FranciscoatOakland4:07 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White SoxatCleveland12:05 p.m.
HoustonatN-Y Yankees1:35 p.m.
TorontoatBoston1:35 p.m.
Tampa BayatDetroit1:40 p.m.
SeattleatL-A Angels4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WashingtonatCincinnati1:40 p.m.
PittsburghatMilwaukee2:10 p.m.
ColoradoatSt. Louis2:15 p.m.
AtlantaatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
L-A DodgersatSan Diego7:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

IndianaatAtlanta3 p.m.
Las VegasatNew York3 p.m.
Los AngelesatWashington3 p.m.
ChicagoatDallas4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

