Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|at
|Philadelphia
|1:35 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Baltimore
|1:35 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|Minnesota
|2:10 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Texas
|2:35 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Oakland
|4:07 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Cleveland
|12:05 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|1:35 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Boston
|1:35 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Detroit
|1:40 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|L-A Angels
|4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|at
|Cincinnati
|1:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Milwaukee
|2:10 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|St. Louis
|2:15 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|San Diego
|7:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Indiana
|at
|Atlanta
|3 p.m.
|Las Vegas
|at
|New York
|3 p.m.
|Los Angeles
|at
|Washington
|3 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Dallas
|4 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.