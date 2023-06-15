Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalMinnesota4Milwaukee2
FinalAtlanta10Detroit7
FinalAtlanta6Detroit5
FinalBoston6Colorado3
FinalN.Y. Mets4N.Y. Yankees3
FinalHouston5Washington4
FinalCincinnati7Kansas City4
FinalSan Diego5Cleveland0
FinalMiami4Seattle1
FinalChicago White Sox8L.A. Dodgers4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalToronto3Baltimore1
FinalTexas6L.A. Angels3
FinalTampa Bay6Oakland3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalSan Francisco8St. Louis5
FinalChicago Cubs10Pittsburgh6
FinalPhiladelphia4Arizona3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalLos Angeles79Dallas61

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

FinalHouston1Los Angeles FC0

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

WashingtonatHouston8:10 p.m.
ClevelandatSan Diego8:40 p.m.
Chi White SoxatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TorontoatBaltimore1:05 p.m.
Tampa BayatOakland3:37 p.m.
DetroitatMinnesota7:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatTexas8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatArizona3:40 p.m.
ColoradoatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
PittsburghatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

AtlantaatConnecticut7 p.m.
IndianaatChicago8 p.m.
SeattleatLas Vegas10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

