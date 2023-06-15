Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Minnesota
|4
|Milwaukee
|2
|Final
|Atlanta
|10
|Detroit
|7
|Final
|Atlanta
|6
|Detroit
|5
|Final
|Boston
|6
|Colorado
|3
|Final
|N.Y. Mets
|4
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|Final
|Houston
|5
|Washington
|4
|Final
|Cincinnati
|7
|Kansas City
|4
|Final
|San Diego
|5
|Cleveland
|0
|Final
|Miami
|4
|Seattle
|1
|Final
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|L.A. Dodgers
|4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Toronto
|3
|Baltimore
|1
|Final
|Texas
|6
|L.A. Angels
|3
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|6
|Oakland
|3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|San Francisco
|8
|St. Louis
|5
|Final
|Chicago Cubs
|10
|Pittsburgh
|6
|Final
|Philadelphia
|4
|Arizona
|3
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Los Angeles
|79
|Dallas
|61
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Final
|Houston
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|0
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|at
|Baltimore
|1:05 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Oakland
|3:37 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Minnesota
|7:10 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Arizona
|3:40 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Atlanta
|at
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
