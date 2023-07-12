Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Washington
|93
|Seattle
|86
|Final
|Las Vegas
|98
|Phoenix
|72
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Connecticut
|at
|Chicago
|12 p.m.
|New York
|at
|Indiana
|12 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Minnesota
|1 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Atlanta
|7 p.m.
|Las Vegas
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Atlanta
|at
|New England
|7:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|New York
|7:30 p.m.
|CF Montréal
|at
|Chicago
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Houston
|8:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|at
|Sporting Kansas City
|8:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Nashville
|8:30 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
|Austin FC
|at
|Vancouver
|10:30 p.m.
|Saint Louis City SC
|at
|Los Angeles FC
|10:30 p.m.
