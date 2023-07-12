Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalNL3AL2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalWashington93Seattle86
FinalLas Vegas98Phoenix72

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ConnecticutatChicago12 p.m.
New YorkatIndiana12 p.m.
DallasatMinnesota1 p.m.
SeattleatAtlanta7 p.m.
Las VegasatLos Angeles10 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

AtlantaatNew England7:30 p.m.
CincinnatiatNew York7:30 p.m.
CF MontréalatChicago8:30 p.m.
MinnesotaatHouston8:30 p.m.
Real Salt LakeatSporting Kansas City8:30 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatNashville8:30 p.m.
SeattleatSan Jose10:30 p.m.
Austin FCatVancouver10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SCatLos Angeles FC10:30 p.m.

