Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

ArizonaatDetroit11:35 a.m.
MiamiatChi White Sox2:10 p.m.
OaklandatMilwaukee2:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

HoustonatCleveland12:40 p.m.
Kansas CityatBaltimore1:35 p.m.
MinnesotaatToronto1:37 p.m.
TexasatTampa Bay1:40 p.m.
SeattleatL-A Angels4:07 p.m.
BostonatN-Y Yankees7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A DodgersatPhiladelphia1:35 p.m.
N-Y MetsatPittsburgh1:35 p.m.
WashingtonatAtlanta1:35 p.m.
CincinnatiatSt. Louis2:15 p.m.
San DiegoatColorado3:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatSan Francisco4:05 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

DallasatNew York1 p.m.
ChicagoatLas Vegas3 p.m.
WashingtonatSeattle3 p.m.
ConnecticutatAtlanta4 p.m.
PhoenixatIndiana5 p.m.
Los AngelesatMinnesota7 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

LA GalaxyatSaint Louis City SC1 p.m.
FC DallasatPortland10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you