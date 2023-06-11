Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|at
|Detroit
|11:35 a.m.
|Miami
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Milwaukee
|2:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|at
|Cleveland
|12:40 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Baltimore
|1:35 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Toronto
|1:37 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Tampa Bay
|1:40 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|L-A Angels
|4:07 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Philadelphia
|1:35 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Pittsburgh
|1:35 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Atlanta
|1:35 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|St. Louis
|2:15 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Colorado
|3:10 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Dallas
|at
|New York
|1 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Las Vegas
|3 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Seattle
|3 p.m.
|Connecticut
|at
|Atlanta
|4 p.m.
|Phoenix
|at
|Indiana
|5 p.m.
|Los Angeles
|at
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|LA Galaxy
|at
|Saint Louis City SC
|1 p.m.
|FC Dallas
|at
|Portland
|10 p.m.
