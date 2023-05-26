Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

L-A DodgersatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
San DiegoatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
St. LouisatCleveland7:10 p.m.
WashingtonatKansas City8:10 p.m.
MiamiatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
BostonatArizona9:40 p.m.
PittsburghatSeattle10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White SoxatDetroit6:40 p.m.
TexasatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
TorontoatMinnesota8:10 p.m.
HoustonatOakland9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CincinnatiatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
San FranciscoatMilwaukee8:10 p.m.
N-Y MetsatColorado8:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

WashingtonatChicago8 p.m.
DallasatSeattle10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

