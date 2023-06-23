Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|Cleveland
|7:10 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Detroit
|6:40 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Chi White Sox
|8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:05 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|San Diego
|9:40 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Francisco
|10:15 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|New York
|at
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.