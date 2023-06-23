Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

MilwaukeeatCleveland7:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatColorado8:40 p.m.
HoustonatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas CityatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
MinnesotaatDetroit6:40 p.m.
SeattleatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
TexasatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
OaklandatToronto7:07 p.m.
BostonatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

AtlantaatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
PittsburghatMiami6:40 p.m.
N-Y MetsatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m.
WashingtonatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Francisco10:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New YorkatAtlanta7:30 p.m.
DallasatLos Angeles10 p.m.

