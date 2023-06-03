Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|4
|Oakland
|0
|Final
|Toronto
|3
|N.Y. Mets
|0
|Final
|Colorado
|7
|Kansas City
|2
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|8
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|Final
|Baltimore
|3
|San Francisco
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Boston
|4:05 p.m.
|(Postponed)
|Final
|Texas
|2
|Seattle
|0
|Final
|Chicago White Sox
|3
|Detroit
|0
|Final
|Minnesota
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|Final
|Houston
|6
|L.A. Angels
|2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Milwaukee
|5
|Cincinnati
|4
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|7
|St. Louis
|5
|Final
|Washington
|8
|Philadelphia
|7
|Final
|Arizona
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|Final
|Chicago Cubs
|2
|San Diego
|1
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|New York
|77
|Chicago
|76
|Final
|Washington
|75
|Dallas
|74
|Final
|Las Vegas
|92
|Atlanta
|87
|Final OT
|Los Angeles
|99
|Phoenix
|93
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|at
|Kansas City
|4:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Miami
|4:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|N-Y Mets
|4:10 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|7:15 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|San Francisco
|10:05 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Boston
|1:10 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Texas
|4:05 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Houston
|4:10 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Boston
|6:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Minnesota
|7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Washington
|4:05 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Pittsburgh
|4:05 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Cincinnati
|4:10 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Arizona
|10:10 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|San Diego
|10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Minnesota
|at
|Washington
|7 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|New England
|at
|New York City FC
|3:30 p.m.
|Portland
|at
|Seattle
|4:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Cincinnati
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte FC
|at
|Columbus
|7:30 p.m.
|D.C. United
|at
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando City
|at
|New York
|7:30 p.m.
|CF Montréal
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|at
|Austin FC
|8:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|at
|FC Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|Toronto FC
|at
|Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Saint Louis City SC
|8:30 p.m.
|San Jose
|at
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Los Angeles FC
|10:30 p.m.
|(Postponed)
|Sporting Kansas City
|at
|Vancouver
|10:30 p.m.
