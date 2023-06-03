Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalMiami4Oakland0
FinalToronto3N.Y. Mets0
FinalColorado7Kansas City2
FinalL.A. Dodgers8N.Y. Yankees4
FinalBaltimore3San Francisco2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatBoston4:05 p.m.(Postponed)
FinalTexas2Seattle0
FinalChicago White Sox3Detroit0
FinalMinnesota1Cleveland0
FinalHouston6L.A. Angels2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalMilwaukee5Cincinnati4
FinalPittsburgh7St. Louis5
FinalWashington8Philadelphia7
FinalArizona3Atlanta2
FinalChicago Cubs2San Diego1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalNew York77Chicago76
FinalWashington75Dallas74
FinalLas Vegas92Atlanta87
Final OTLos Angeles99Phoenix93

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

ColoradoatKansas City4:10 p.m.
OaklandatMiami4:10 p.m.
TorontoatN-Y Mets4:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatL-A Dodgers7:15 p.m.
BaltimoreatSan Francisco10:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatBoston1:10 p.m.
DetroitatChi White Sox2:10 p.m.
SeattleatTexas4:05 p.m.
L-A AngelsatHouston4:10 p.m.
Tampa BayatBoston6:10 p.m.
ClevelandatMinnesota7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatWashington4:05 p.m.
St. LouisatPittsburgh4:05 p.m.
MilwaukeeatCincinnati4:10 p.m.
AtlantaatArizona10:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatSan Diego10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

FloridaatVegas8 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

MinnesotaatWashington7 p.m.
SeattleatLos Angeles10 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New EnglandatNew York City FC3:30 p.m.
PortlandatSeattle4:30 p.m.
ChicagoatCincinnati7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FCatColumbus7:30 p.m.
D.C. UnitedatMiami7:30 p.m.
Orlando CityatNew York7:30 p.m.
CF MontréalatPhiladelphia7:30 p.m.
Real Salt LakeatAustin FC8:30 p.m.
NashvilleatFC Dallas8:30 p.m.
Toronto FCatMinnesota8:30 p.m.
HoustonatSaint Louis City SC8:30 p.m.
San JoseatColorado9:30 p.m.
AtlantaatLos Angeles FC10:30 p.m.(Postponed)
Sporting Kansas CityatVancouver10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you