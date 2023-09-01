Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

SeattleatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
TorontoatColorado8:40 p.m.
BaltimoreatArizona9:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatCleveland7:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatTexas8:05 p.m.
BostonatKansas City8:10 p.m.
DetroitatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatHouston8:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatOakland9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi CubsatCincinnati1:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
MiamiatWashington7:05 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatMilwaukee8:10 p.m.
PittsburghatSt. Louis8:15 p.m.
San FranciscoatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
AtlantaatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

DallasatIndiana7 p.m.
AtlantaatMinnesota8 p.m.
ConnecticutatNew York8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

