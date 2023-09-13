Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

ClevelandatSan Francisco3:45 p.m.
St. LouisatBaltimore6:35 p.m.
CincinnatiatDetroit6:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatMinnesota1:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatSeattle4:10 p.m.
TexasatToronto7:07 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatBoston7:10 p.m.
OaklandatHouston7:10 p.m.
Kansas CityatChi White Sox7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi CubsatColorado3:10 p.m.
WashingtonatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
AtlantaatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
ArizonaatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
MiamiatMilwaukee7:40 p.m.
San DiegoatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

MinnesotaatConnecticut8 p.m.
ChicagoatLas Vegas10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you