Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|at
|Houston
|2:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Cleveland
|7:10 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|San Francisco
|9:05 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|at
|Detroit
|6:40 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Minnesota
|7:40 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Chi White Sox
|8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Milwaukee
|8:10 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Phoenix
|at
|New York
|7 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Minnesota
|8 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Charlotte FC
|at
|New York City FC
|7:30 p.m.
