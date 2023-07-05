Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

ColoradoatHouston2:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
AtlantaatCleveland7:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatSan Diego8:40 p.m.
SeattleatSan Francisco9:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

OaklandatDetroit6:40 p.m.
BaltimoreatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
TexasatBoston7:10 p.m.
Kansas CityatMinnesota7:40 p.m.
TorontoatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. LouisatMiami6:40 p.m.
CincinnatiatWashington7:05 p.m.
Chi CubsatMilwaukee8:10 p.m.
N-Y MetsatArizona9:40 p.m.
PittsburghatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

PhoenixatNew York7 p.m.
IndianaatMinnesota8 p.m.
AtlantaatLos Angeles10 p.m.
DallasatLas Vegas10 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Charlotte FCatNew York City FC7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you