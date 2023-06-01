Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|Toronto
|1:07 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|at
|Minnesota
|7:40 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|N-Y Mets
|1:10 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Miami
|1:10 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Arizona
|3:40 p.m.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Miami
|at
|Denver
|8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Connecticut
|at
|Minnesota
|8 p.m.
