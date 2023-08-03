Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y MetsatKansas City2:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
OaklandatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White SoxatTexas2:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatToronto3:07 p.m.
HoustonatN-Y Yankees7:15 p.m.
SeattleatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatMiami12:10 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Francisco3:45 p.m.
PittsburghatMilwaukee7:15 p.m.
CincinnatiatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

N-Y JetsatCleveland8 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

AtlantaatPhoenix10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

