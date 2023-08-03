Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Kansas City
|2:10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|St. Louis
|7:45 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Texas
|2:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Toronto
|3:07 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:15 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Miami
|12:10 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Francisco
|3:45 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Milwaukee
|7:15 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|N-Y Jets
|at
|Cleveland
|8 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
