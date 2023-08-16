Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa BayatSan Francisco3:45 p.m.
ClevelandatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
HoustonatMiami6:40 p.m.
OaklandatSt. Louis6:45 p.m.
BostonatWashington7:05 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatToronto7:07 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
Chi White SoxatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatSan Diego8:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A AngelsatTexas8:05 p.m.
SeattleatKansas City8:10 p.m.
Minnesota4Detroit3(Top 4th)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ArizonaatColorado3:10 p.m.
MilwaukeeatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets4Pittsburgh2(Top 5th)

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you