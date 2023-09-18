Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|at
|Kansas City
|2:10 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Oakland
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|St. Louis
|7:45 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|San Diego
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
|New Orleans
|at
|Carolina
|7:15 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Pittsburgh
|8:15 p.m.
