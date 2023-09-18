Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

MinnesotaatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
Chi White SoxatWashington7:05 p.m.
DetroitatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ClevelandatKansas City2:10 p.m.
BostonatTexas8:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatHouston8:10 p.m.
SeattleatOakland9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y MetsatMiami6:40 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
MilwaukeeatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
ColoradoatSan Diego9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New OrleansatCarolina7:15 p.m.
ClevelandatPittsburgh8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you