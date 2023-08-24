Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Tampa Bay
|1:10 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Cleveland
|3:10 p.m.
|L.A. Dodgers
|3
|Cleveland
|1
|(Bot 3rd, 1st game)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|Houston
|2:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Minnesota
|7:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Chi White Sox
|8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Indianapolis
|at
|Philadelphia
|8 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|New York
|at
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Indiana
|7 p.m.
|Las Vegas
|at
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Dallas
|8 p.m.
