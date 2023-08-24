Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

WashingtonatN-Y Yankees1:05 p.m.
ColoradoatTampa Bay1:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatCleveland3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers3Cleveland1(Bot 3rd, 1st game)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BostonatHouston2:10 p.m.
TorontoatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
TexasatMinnesota7:10 p.m.
OaklandatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi CubsatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
CincinnatiatArizona9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

PittsburghatAtlanta7:30 p.m.
IndianapolisatPhiladelphia8 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New YorkatConnecticut7 p.m.
SeattleatIndiana7 p.m.
Las VegasatChicago8 p.m.
MinnesotaatDallas8 p.m.

