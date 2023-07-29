Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|6
|Detroit
|5
|Final
|Oakland
|8
|Colorado
|5
|Final
|San Diego
|7
|Texas
|1
|Final
|Boston
|3
|San Francisco
|2
|Final
|Seattle
|5
|Arizona
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Chicago White Sox
|3
|Cleveland
|0
|Final
|Baltimore
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|Final
|Toronto
|4
|L.A. Angels
|1
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|4
|Houston
|3
|Final
|Kansas City
|8
|Minnesota
|5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Philadelphia
|2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|Final
|N.Y. Mets
|5
|Washington
|1
|Final
|Atlanta
|10
|Milwaukee
|7
|Final
|Chicago Cubs
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|Final
|Cincinnati
|6
|L.A. Dodgers
|5
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Dallas
|90
|Washington
|62
|Final
|Seattle
|83
|Chicago
|74
|Final
|Minnesota
|88
|New York
|83
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|Miami
|4:10 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|San Francisco
|7:15 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Colorado
|8:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Arizona
|8:10 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|L-A Angels
|at
|Toronto
|3:07 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Chi White Sox
|7:10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Kansas City
|7:10 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Baltimore
|7:15 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Houston
|7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|9:10 p.m.
