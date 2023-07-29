Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalMiami6Detroit5
FinalOakland8Colorado5
FinalSan Diego7Texas1
FinalBoston3San Francisco2
FinalSeattle5Arizona2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalChicago White Sox3Cleveland0
FinalBaltimore1N.Y. Yankees0
FinalToronto4L.A. Angels1
FinalTampa Bay4Houston3
FinalKansas City8Minnesota5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalPhiladelphia2Pittsburgh1
FinalN.Y. Mets5Washington1
FinalAtlanta10Milwaukee7
FinalChicago Cubs3St. Louis2
FinalCincinnati6L.A. Dodgers5

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalDallas90Washington62
FinalSeattle83Chicago74
FinalMinnesota88New York83

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

DetroitatMiami4:10 p.m.
BostonatSan Francisco7:15 p.m.
OaklandatColorado8:10 p.m.
SeattleatArizona8:10 p.m.
TexasatSan Diego8:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A AngelsatToronto3:07 p.m.
ClevelandatChi White Sox7:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatKansas City7:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatBaltimore7:15 p.m.
Tampa BayatHouston7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
WashingtonatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatSt. Louis7:15 p.m.
MilwaukeeatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
CincinnatiatL-A Dodgers9:10 p.m.

