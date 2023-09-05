Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Kansas City
|12
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|Final
|Boston
|7
|Tampa Bay
|3
|Final
|Toronto
|6
|Oakland
|5
|Final
|Houston
|13
|Texas
|6
|Final
|Minnesota
|20
|Cleveland
|6
|Final
|Baltimore
|6
|L.A. Angels
|3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Chicago Cubs
|5
|San Francisco
|0
|Final
|Arizona
|4
|Colorado
|2
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|4
|Milwaukee
|2
|Final
|Philadelphia
|9
|San Diego
|7
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Cleveland
|6:10 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Kansas City
|7:40 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Oakland
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|Pittsburgh
|6:35 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Chi Cubs
|7:40 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|San Diego
|9:40 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Chicago
|at
|Indiana
|7 p.m.
|Los Angeles
|at
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|New York
|at
|Dallas
|8 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Phoenix
|10 p.m.
