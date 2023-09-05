Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalCincinnati6Seattle3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalKansas City12Chicago White Sox1
FinalBoston7Tampa Bay3
FinalToronto6Oakland5
FinalHouston13Texas6
FinalMinnesota20Cleveland6
FinalBaltimore6L.A. Angels3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalChicago Cubs5San Francisco0
FinalArizona4Colorado2
FinalPittsburgh4Milwaukee2
FinalPhiladelphia9San Diego7

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FinalDuke28(9)Clemson7

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

SeattleatCincinnati6:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MinnesotaatCleveland6:10 p.m.
BostonatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
DetroitatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
Chi White SoxatKansas City7:40 p.m.
HoustonatTexas8:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
TorontoatOakland9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MilwaukeeatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
L-A DodgersatMiami6:40 p.m.
N-Y MetsatWashington7:05 p.m.
St. LouisatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
San FranciscoatChi Cubs7:40 p.m.
ColoradoatArizona9:40 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatSan Diego9:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ChicagoatIndiana7 p.m.
Los AngelesatConnecticut7 p.m.
New YorkatDallas8 p.m.
WashingtonatPhoenix10 p.m.

