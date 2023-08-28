Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|L-A Angels
|at
|Philadelphia
|6:40 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Kansas City
|8:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Detroit
|6:40 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Minnesota
|7:40 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|at
|St. Louis
|7:45 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|San Francisco
|9:45 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Las Vegas
|at
|New York
|7 p.m.
