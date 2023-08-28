Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

L-A AngelsatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
WashingtonatToronto7:07 p.m.
TexasatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
PittsburghatKansas City8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y YankeesatDetroit6:40 p.m.
Chi White SoxatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
HoustonatBoston7:10 p.m.
ClevelandatMinnesota7:40 p.m.
OaklandatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
MilwaukeeatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
AtlantaatColorado8:40 p.m.
CincinnatiatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.
ArizonaatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Las VegasatNew York7 p.m.

