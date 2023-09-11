Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

St. LouisatBaltimore6:35 p.m.
ClevelandatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TexasatToronto7:07 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatBoston7:10 p.m.
Kansas CityatChi White Sox7:40 p.m.
Tampa BayatMinnesota7:40 p.m.
OaklandatHouston8:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WashingtonatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
AtlantaatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
ArizonaatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
MiamiatMilwaukee7:40 p.m.
Chi CubsatColorado8:40 p.m.
San DiegoatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.
Atlanta2Philadelphia2(Bot 3rd, 1st game)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

BuffaloatN-Y Jets8:15 p.m.

