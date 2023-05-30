Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

MilwaukeeatToronto7:07 p.m.
CincinnatiatBoston7:10 p.m.
Kansas CityatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
Tampa BayatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
AtlantaatOakland9:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TexasatDetroit6:40 p.m.
ClevelandatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
L-A AngelsatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatHouston8:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatMiami6:40 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
ColoradoatArizona9:40 p.m.
PittsburghatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.
WashingtonatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ChicagoatAtlanta7 p.m.
IndianaatConnecticut7 p.m.
MinnesotaatDallas8 p.m.
New YorkatSeattle9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

