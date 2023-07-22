Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y MetsatBoston2:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatTexas4:05 p.m.
San DiegoatDetroit6:10 p.m.
N-Y MetsatBoston7:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatCleveland7:10 p.m.
PittsburghatL-A Angels9:07 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas CityatN-Y Yankees1:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatTampa Bay4:10 p.m.
TorontoatSeattle4:10 p.m.
Chi White SoxatMinnesota7:15 p.m.
HoustonatOakland9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ColoradoatMiami1:10 p.m.
St. LouisatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
ArizonaatCincinnati4:10 p.m.
San FranciscoatWashington7:05 p.m.
AtlantaatMilwaukee7:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ConnecticutatAtlanta1 p.m.
Las VegasatMinnesota3 p.m.
Los AngelesatDallas8 p.m.
ChicagoatSeattle9 p.m.

