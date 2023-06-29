Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Arizona
|3:40 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Boston
|6:10 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|Texas
|2:05 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Kansas City
|2:10 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Oakland
|3:37 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|L-A Angels
|4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|at
|Pittsburgh
|12:35 p.m.
|(Weather Delay)
|Milwaukee
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Indiana
|at
|Phoenix
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Seattle
|10 p.m.
|New York
|at
|Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
