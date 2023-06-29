Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa BayatArizona3:40 p.m.
MiamiatBoston6:10 p.m.
San FranciscoatToronto7:07 p.m.
HoustonatSt. Louis7:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DetroitatTexas2:05 p.m.
ClevelandatKansas City2:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatOakland3:37 p.m.
Chi White SoxatL-A Angels4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatPittsburgh12:35 p.m.(Weather Delay)
MilwaukeeatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
L-A DodgersatColorado8:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

IndianaatPhoenix10 p.m.
MinnesotaatSeattle10 p.m.
New YorkatLas Vegas10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

