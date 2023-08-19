Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Texas
|4:05 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Minnesota
|7:10 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Colorado
|8:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|L-A Angels
|4:07 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Cleveland
|7:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Houston
|7:10 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Oakland
|9:07 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Diego
|3:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Washington
|4:05 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Jacksonville
|at
|Detroit
|1 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Houston
|4 p.m.
|Buffalo
|at
|Pittsburgh
|6:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Indianapolis
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|N-Y Jets
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Arizona
|8 p.m.
|New England
|at
|Green Bay
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee
|at
|Minnesota
|8 p.m.
|Denver
|at
|San Francisco
|8:30 p.m.
|Las Vegas
|at
|L.A. Rams
|9 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Seattle
|10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Los Angeles
|at
|Las Vegas
|3 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.