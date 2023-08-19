Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas CityatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
MilwaukeeatTexas4:05 p.m.
TorontoatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
PittsburghatMinnesota7:10 p.m.
Chi White SoxatColorado8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BostonatN-Y Yankees1:05 p.m.
Tampa BayatL-A Angels4:07 p.m.
DetroitatCleveland7:10 p.m.
SeattleatHouston7:10 p.m.
BaltimoreatOakland9:07 p.m.
Tampa BayatL-A Angels9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MiamiatL-A Dodgers3 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Diego3:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatWashington4:05 p.m.
N-Y MetsatSt. Louis7:15 p.m.
San FranciscoatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Diego8:40 p.m.
MiamiatL-A Dodgers9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

JacksonvilleatDetroit1 p.m.
MiamiatHouston4 p.m.
BuffaloatPittsburgh6:30 p.m.
ChicagoatIndianapolis7 p.m.
Tampa BayatN-Y Jets7:30 p.m.
Kansas CityatArizona8 p.m.
New EnglandatGreen Bay8 p.m.
TennesseeatMinnesota8 p.m.
DenveratSan Francisco8:30 p.m.
Las VegasatL.A. Rams9 p.m.
DallasatSeattle10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Los AngelesatLas Vegas3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you