Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Detroit
|1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|San Diego
|9:40 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Florida
|at
|(14)Utah
|8 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Phoenix
|at
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.