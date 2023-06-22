Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BostonatMinnesota1:10 p.m.
OaklandatCleveland1:10 p.m.
Kansas CityatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
SeattleatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ArizonaatWashington1:05 p.m.
AtlantaatPhiladelphia1:05 p.m.
San DiegoatSan Francisco3:45 p.m.
PittsburghatMiami6:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ConnecticutatMinnesota8 p.m.
WashingtonatChicago8 p.m.
IndianaatSeattle10 p.m.

