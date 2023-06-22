Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|Minnesota
|1:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Cleveland
|1:10 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|at
|Washington
|1:05 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Philadelphia
|1:05 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|San Francisco
|3:45 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Connecticut
|at
|Minnesota
|8 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Seattle
|10 p.m.
