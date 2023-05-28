Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

L-A DodgersatTampa Bay11:35 a.m.
San DiegoatN-Y Yankees1:35 p.m.
St. LouisatCleveland1:40 p.m.
WashingtonatKansas City2:10 p.m.
MiamiatL-A Angels4:07 p.m.
BostonatArizona4:10 p.m.
PittsburghatSeattle4:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TexasatBaltimore1:35 p.m.
Chi White SoxatDetroit1:40 p.m.
TorontoatMinnesota2:10 p.m.
HoustonatOakland4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San FranciscoatMilwaukee2:10 p.m.
CincinnatiatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
N-Y MetsatColorado3:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatAtlanta7:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

IndianaatAtlanta3 p.m.
DallasatChicago6 p.m.
MinnesotaatLas Vegas9 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

PortlandatSporting Kansas City3 p.m.
ColumbusatNashville8:30 p.m.

