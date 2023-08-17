Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

BostonatWashington4:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

SeattleatKansas City2:10 p.m.
DetroitatCleveland7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y MetsatSt. Louis7:15 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
MilwaukeeatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

ClevelandatPhiladelphia7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New YorkatLas Vegas10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you