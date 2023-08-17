Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|Washington
|4:05 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|at
|Kansas City
|2:10 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Cleveland
|7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|N-Y Mets
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Diego
|9:40 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Cleveland
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|New York
|at
|Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
