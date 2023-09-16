Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalN.Y. Yankees7Pittsburgh5
FinalSan Diego8Oakland3
FinalL.A. Dodgers6Seattle3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalToronto3Boston0
FinalTampa Bay7Baltimore1
FinalCleveland12Texas3
FinalMinnesota10Chicago White Sox2
FinalKansas City4Houston2
FinalDetroit11L.A. Angels2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalMiami9Atlanta6
FinalCincinnati5N.Y. Mets3
FinalMilwaukee5Washington3
FinalColorado3San Francisco2
FinalPhiladelphia5St. Louis4
FinalArizona6Chicago Cubs4

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

FinalNew York90Washington75
FinalDallas94Atlanta82

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

San DiegoatOakland4:07 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
L-A DodgersatSeattle9:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BostonatToronto3:07 p.m.
TexasatCleveland6:10 p.m.
Tampa BayatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
HoustonatKansas City7:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatChi White Sox7:10 p.m.
DetroitatL-A Angels9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San FranciscoatColorado2:10 p.m.
AtlantaatMiami4:10 p.m.
CincinnatiatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
WashingtonatMilwaukee7:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatSt. Louis7:15 p.m.
Chi CubsatArizona8:10 p.m.
San FranciscoatColorado8:10 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(7)Penn St.atIllinois12 p.m.
(15)Kansas St.atMissouri12 p.m.
(14)LSUatMississippi St.12 p.m.
(3)Florida St.atBoston College12 p.m.
Weber St.at(12)Utah2 p.m.
Cent. Michiganat(9)Notre Dame2:30 p.m.
W. Michiganat(25)Iowa3:30 p.m.
San Diego St.at(16)Oregon St.3:30 p.m.
Northwesternat(21)Duke3:30 p.m.
(19)OklahomaatTulsa3:30 p.m.
(10)AlabamaatSouth Florida3:30 p.m.
South Carolinaat(1)Georgia3:30 p.m.
Minnesotaat(20)North Carolina3:30 p.m.
W. Kentuckyat(6)Ohio St.4 p.m.
(8)WashingtonatMichigan St.5 p.m.
NC Centralat(24)UCLA5 p.m.
N. Coloradoat(23)Washington St.5 p.m.
(11)TennesseeatFlorida7 p.m.
Georgia Techat(17)Mississippi7:30 p.m.
Bowling Greenat(2)Michigan7:30 p.m.
Wyomingat(4)Texas8 p.m.
Hawaiiat(13)Oregon8 p.m.
Colorado St.at(18)Colorado10 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New YorkatNew York City FC3:30 p.m.
MiamiatAtlanta5 p.m.
D.C. UnitedatCharlotte FC7:30 p.m.
ChicagoatCF Montréal7:30 p.m.
ColumbusatOrlando City7:30 p.m.
CincinnatiatPhiladelphia7:30 p.m.
VancouveratToronto FC7:30 p.m.
SeattleatFC Dallas8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SCatHouston8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas CityatMinnesota8:30 p.m.
New EnglandatColorado9:30 p.m.
LA GalaxyatLos Angeles FC10:30 p.m.
Real Salt LakeatSan Jose10:30 p.m.

