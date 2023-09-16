Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|Pittsburgh
|5
|Final
|San Diego
|8
|Oakland
|3
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|6
|Seattle
|3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Toronto
|3
|Boston
|0
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|7
|Baltimore
|1
|Final
|Cleveland
|12
|Texas
|3
|Final
|Minnesota
|10
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|Final
|Kansas City
|4
|Houston
|2
|Final
|Detroit
|11
|L.A. Angels
|2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|9
|Atlanta
|6
|Final
|Cincinnati
|5
|N.Y. Mets
|3
|Final
|Milwaukee
|5
|Washington
|3
|Final
|Colorado
|3
|San Francisco
|2
|Final
|Philadelphia
|5
|St. Louis
|4
|Final
|Arizona
|6
|Chicago Cubs
|4
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Final
|New York
|90
|Washington
|75
|Final
|Dallas
|94
|Atlanta
|82
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|at
|Oakland
|4:07 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Pittsburgh
|6:35 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|Toronto
|3:07 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Cleveland
|6:10 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Kansas City
|7:10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Chi White Sox
|7:10 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|at
|Colorado
|2:10 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Miami
|4:10 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Milwaukee
|7:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Arizona
|8:10 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Colorado
|8:10 p.m.
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|(7)Penn St.
|at
|Illinois
|12 p.m.
|(15)Kansas St.
|at
|Missouri
|12 p.m.
|(14)LSU
|at
|Mississippi St.
|12 p.m.
|(3)Florida St.
|at
|Boston College
|12 p.m.
|Weber St.
|at
|(12)Utah
|2 p.m.
|Cent. Michigan
|at
|(9)Notre Dame
|2:30 p.m.
|W. Michigan
|at
|(25)Iowa
|3:30 p.m.
|San Diego St.
|at
|(16)Oregon St.
|3:30 p.m.
|Northwestern
|at
|(21)Duke
|3:30 p.m.
|(19)Oklahoma
|at
|Tulsa
|3:30 p.m.
|(10)Alabama
|at
|South Florida
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina
|at
|(1)Georgia
|3:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|(20)North Carolina
|3:30 p.m.
|W. Kentucky
|at
|(6)Ohio St.
|4 p.m.
|(8)Washington
|at
|Michigan St.
|5 p.m.
|NC Central
|at
|(24)UCLA
|5 p.m.
|N. Colorado
|at
|(23)Washington St.
|5 p.m.
|(11)Tennessee
|at
|Florida
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech
|at
|(17)Mississippi
|7:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green
|at
|(2)Michigan
|7:30 p.m.
|Wyoming
|at
|(4)Texas
|8 p.m.
|Hawaii
|at
|(13)Oregon
|8 p.m.
|Colorado St.
|at
|(18)Colorado
|10 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|New York
|at
|New York City FC
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Atlanta
|5 p.m.
|D.C. United
|at
|Charlotte FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|CF Montréal
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|Orlando City
|7:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|Vancouver
|at
|Toronto FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|FC Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|Saint Louis City SC
|at
|Houston
|8:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City
|at
|Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
|New England
|at
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
|LA Galaxy
|at
|Los Angeles FC
|10:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
