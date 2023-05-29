Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas CityatSt. Louis2:15 p.m.
Tampa BayatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
AtlantaatOakland8:07 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ClevelandatBaltimore1:05 p.m.
TexasatDetroit1:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatHouston4:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ColoradoatArizona4:10 p.m.
PittsburghatSan Francisco5:05 p.m.
WashingtonatL-A Dodgers9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

MiamiatBoston8:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

VegasatDallas8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you