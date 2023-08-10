Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|at
|Baltimore
|12:35 p.m.
|(Weather Delay)
|Minnesota
|at
|Detroit
|1:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Cleveland
|1:10 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|at
|Pittsburgh
|12:35 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Philadelphia
|6:40 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Houston
|at
|New England
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Seattle
|10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Minnesota
|at
|Indiana
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Seattle
|10 p.m.
|Connecticut
|at
|Phoenix
|10 p.m.
