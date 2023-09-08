Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Minnesota
|8:10 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Detroit
|6:40 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:05 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|San Francisco
|10:15 p.m.
|Arizona
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|0
|(Top 1st)
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Atlanta
|at
|Washington
|7 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Dallas
|8 p.m.
|Las Vegas
|at
|Phoenix
|10 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.