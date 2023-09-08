Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

MilwaukeeatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
N-Y MetsatMinnesota8:10 p.m.
San DiegoatHouston8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White SoxatDetroit6:40 p.m.
SeattleatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
Kansas CityatToronto7:07 p.m.
BaltimoreatBoston7:10 p.m.
OaklandatTexas8:05 p.m.
ClevelandatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. LouisatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
L-A DodgersatWashington7:05 p.m.
MiamiatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m.
PittsburghatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
ColoradoatSan Francisco10:15 p.m.
Arizona0Chicago Cubs0(Top 1st)

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

AtlantaatWashington7 p.m.
IndianaatConnecticut7 p.m.
MinnesotaatChicago8 p.m.
SeattleatDallas8 p.m.
Las VegasatPhoenix10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

