Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

DetroitatSt. Louis2:15 p.m.
TorontoatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
Chi White SoxatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
BaltimoreatAtlanta7:15 p.m.
BostonatPhiladelphia7:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y YankeesatTampa Bay4:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatCleveland6:10 p.m.
OaklandatKansas City7:10 p.m.
TexasatL-A Angels9:07 p.m.
HoustonatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MiamiatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
ColoradoatN-Y Mets4:10 p.m.
MilwaukeeatSan Francisco7:15 p.m.
WashingtonatArizona8:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatSan Diego8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

New YorkatMiami3:30 p.m.
Golden StateatL.A. Lakers8:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

EdmontonatVegas7 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York City FCatCharlotte FC7:30 p.m.
D.C. UnitedatCincinnati7:30 p.m.
AtlantaatMiami7:30 p.m.
Orlando CityatCF Montréal7:30 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatNew York7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FCatSan Jose7:30 p.m.
New EnglandatToronto FC7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SCatFC Dallas8:30 p.m.
Real Salt LakeatHouston8:30 p.m.
ChicagoatNashville8:30 p.m.
ColoradoatLA Galaxy10:30 p.m.
Austin FCatPortland10:30 p.m.
MinnesotaatVancouver10:30 p.m.

