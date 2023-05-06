Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|St. Louis
|2:15 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Pittsburgh
|6:35 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Atlanta
|7:15 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:15 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Tampa Bay
|4:10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Cleveland
|6:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Kansas City
|7:10 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:07 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|N-Y Mets
|4:10 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|San Francisco
|7:15 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Arizona
|8:10 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|New York
|at
|Miami
|3:30 p.m.
|Golden State
|at
|L.A. Lakers
|8:30 p.m.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|New York City FC
|at
|Charlotte FC
|7:30 p.m.
|D.C. United
|at
|Cincinnati
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando City
|at
|CF Montréal
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|New York
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles FC
|at
|San Jose
|7:30 p.m.
|New England
|at
|Toronto FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Saint Louis City SC
|at
|FC Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|at
|Houston
|8:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Nashville
|8:30 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|LA Galaxy
|10:30 p.m.
|Austin FC
|at
|Portland
|10:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Vancouver
|10:30 p.m.
