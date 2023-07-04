Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalAtlanta4Cleveland2
FinalSeattle6San Francisco5
FinalSan Diego10L.A. Angels3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalHouston12Texas11
FinalN.Y. Yankees6Baltimore3
FinalMinnesota8Kansas City4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalMilwaukee8Chicago Cubs6
FinalCincinnati3Washington2
FinalMiami5St. Louis4
FinalL.A. Dodgers5Pittsburgh2

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

ColoradoatHouston4:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatTampa Bay4:10 p.m.
SeattleatSan Francisco4:35 p.m.
L-A AngelsatSan Diego6:40 p.m.
AtlantaatCleveland7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BaltimoreatN-Y Yankees1:05 p.m.
TexasatBoston1:35 p.m.
Kansas CityatMinnesota2:10 p.m.
OaklandatDetroit6:40 p.m.
TorontoatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CincinnatiatWashington11:05 a.m.
St. LouisatMiami1:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatMilwaukee4:10 p.m.
N-Y MetsatArizona4:10 p.m.
PittsburghatL-A Dodgers9:10 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

ColumbusatMiami7:30 p.m.
Toronto FCatOrlando City7:30 p.m.
D.C. UnitedatFC Dallas8:30 p.m.
PortlandatColorado9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SCatLA Galaxy10:30 p.m.(Postponed)
Los Angeles FCatLA Galaxy10:30 p.m.

