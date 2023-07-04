Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Atlanta
|4
|Cleveland
|2
|Final
|Seattle
|6
|San Francisco
|5
|Final
|San Diego
|10
|L.A. Angels
|3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Houston
|12
|Texas
|11
|Final
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|Baltimore
|3
|Final
|Minnesota
|8
|Kansas City
|4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Milwaukee
|8
|Chicago Cubs
|6
|Final
|Cincinnati
|3
|Washington
|2
|Final
|Miami
|5
|St. Louis
|4
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|5
|Pittsburgh
|2
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|at
|Houston
|4:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Tampa Bay
|4:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|San Francisco
|4:35 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|San Diego
|6:40 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Cleveland
|7:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Boston
|1:35 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Minnesota
|2:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Detroit
|6:40 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Chi White Sox
|8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|at
|Washington
|11:05 a.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Miami
|1:10 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Milwaukee
|4:10 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Arizona
|4:10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|9:10 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Columbus
|at
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto FC
|at
|Orlando City
|7:30 p.m.
|D.C. United
|at
|FC Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|Portland
|at
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
|Saint Louis City SC
|at
|LA Galaxy
|10:30 p.m.
|(Postponed)
|Los Angeles FC
|at
|LA Galaxy
|10:30 p.m.
