Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y YankeesatSt. Louis7:15 p.m.(Postponed)
FinalChicago Cubs10Cleveland1
FinalColorado8Detroit5
FinalL.A. Dodgers9Kansas City3
FinalArizona6L.A. Angels2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalBoston5Toronto0
FinalMinnesota8Baltimore1
FinalHouston5Texas3
FinalOakland7Chicago White Sox4
FinalTampa Bay15Seattle4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalCincinnati7San Diego5
FinalWashington2Philadelphia1
FinalAtlanta16Miami4
FinalSan Francisco5N.Y. Mets4
FinalPittsburgh8Milwaukee7

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalAtlanta94Washington89
FinalChicago86Los Angeles78

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y YankeesatSt. Louis2:15 p.m.
ClevelandatChi Cubs7:15 p.m.
L-A DodgersatKansas City7:15 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatSt. Louis7:15 p.m.
DetroitatColorado9:10 p.m.
ArizonaatL-A Angels10:07 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BostonatToronto3:07 p.m.
HoustonatTexas4:05 p.m.
MinnesotaatBaltimore4:05 p.m.
Chi White SoxatOakland4:07 p.m.
Tampa BayatSeattle7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatCincinnati1:40 p.m.
MilwaukeeatPittsburgh4:05 p.m.
WashingtonatPhiladelphia4:05 p.m.
MiamiatAtlanta4:10 p.m.
San FranciscoatN-Y Mets4:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ConnecticutatLas Vegas3 p.m.
MinnesotaatPhoenix10 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New EnglandatCincinnati7:30 p.m.
New YorkatColumbus7:30 p.m.
Austin FCatMiami7:30 p.m.
New York City FCatCF Montréal7:30 p.m.
ChicagoatOrlando City7:30 p.m.
Real Salt LakeatToronto FC7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FCatFC Dallas8:30 p.m.
VancouveratSporting Kansas City8:30 p.m.
PortlandatMinnesota8:30 p.m.
D.C. UnitedatNashville8:30 p.m.
ColoradoatSaint Louis City SC8:30 p.m.
LA GalaxyatSan Jose10:30 p.m.
HoustonatSeattle10:30 p.m.

