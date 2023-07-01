Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
|(Postponed)
|Final
|Chicago Cubs
|10
|Cleveland
|1
|Final
|Colorado
|8
|Detroit
|5
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|9
|Kansas City
|3
|Final
|Arizona
|6
|L.A. Angels
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Boston
|5
|Toronto
|0
|Final
|Minnesota
|8
|Baltimore
|1
|Final
|Houston
|5
|Texas
|3
|Final
|Oakland
|7
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|15
|Seattle
|4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Cincinnati
|7
|San Diego
|5
|Final
|Washington
|2
|Philadelphia
|1
|Final
|Atlanta
|16
|Miami
|4
|Final
|San Francisco
|5
|N.Y. Mets
|4
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|8
|Milwaukee
|7
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Atlanta
|94
|Washington
|89
|Final
|Chicago
|86
|Los Angeles
|78
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|St. Louis
|2:15 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Chi Cubs
|7:15 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Kansas City
|7:15 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Colorado
|9:10 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|L-A Angels
|10:07 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|Toronto
|3:07 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Texas
|4:05 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Baltimore
|4:05 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Oakland
|4:07 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Seattle
|7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|at
|Cincinnati
|1:40 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Pittsburgh
|4:05 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Philadelphia
|4:05 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Atlanta
|4:10 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|N-Y Mets
|4:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Connecticut
|at
|Las Vegas
|3 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Phoenix
|10 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|New England
|at
|Cincinnati
|7:30 p.m.
|New York
|at
|Columbus
|7:30 p.m.
|Austin FC
|at
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|New York City FC
|at
|CF Montréal
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Orlando City
|7:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|at
|Toronto FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles FC
|at
|FC Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|Vancouver
|at
|Sporting Kansas City
|8:30 p.m.
|Portland
|at
|Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
|D.C. United
|at
|Nashville
|8:30 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Saint Louis City SC
|8:30 p.m.
|LA Galaxy
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Seattle
|10:30 p.m.
