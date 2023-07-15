Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

BostonatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
ArizonaatToronto3:07 p.m.
MiamiatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
Chi White SoxatAtlanta7:15 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatColorado8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatKansas City2:10 p.m.
ClevelandatTexas4:05 p.m.
MinnesotaatOakland7:07 p.m.
Tampa BayatKansas City7:10 p.m.
HoustonatL-A Angels9:07 p.m.
DetroitatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatPhiladelphia1:05 p.m.
WashingtonatSt. Louis2:15 p.m.
San DiegoatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m.
San FranciscoatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
MilwaukeeatCincinnati7:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatN-Y Mets7:15 p.m.
WashingtonatSt. Louis7:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Team StewartatTeam Wilson8:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Orlando CityatAtlanta7:30 p.m.
NashvilleatCincinnati7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FCatCF Montréal7:30 p.m.
D.C. UnitedatNew England7:30 p.m.
New York City FCatPhiladelphia7:30 p.m.
Toronto FCatChicago8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FCatMinnesota8:30 p.m.
MiamiatSaint Louis City SC8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas CityatAustin FC9:30 p.m.
HoustonatColorado9:30 p.m.
New YorkatReal Salt Lake9:30 p.m.
ColumbusatPortland10:30 p.m.
FC DallasatSeattle10:30 p.m.
LA GalaxyatVancouver10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

