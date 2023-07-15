Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|Toronto
|3:07 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Atlanta
|7:15 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Colorado
|8:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Kansas City
|2:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Texas
|4:05 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Oakland
|7:07 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Kansas City
|7:10 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:07 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|at
|Philadelphia
|1:05 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|St. Louis
|2:15 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:05 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Cincinnati
|7:10 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:15 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|St. Louis
|7:15 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Team Stewart
|at
|Team Wilson
|8:30 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Orlando City
|at
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|at
|Cincinnati
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte FC
|at
|CF Montréal
|7:30 p.m.
|D.C. United
|at
|New England
|7:30 p.m.
|New York City FC
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto FC
|at
|Chicago
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles FC
|at
|Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Saint Louis City SC
|8:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City
|at
|Austin FC
|9:30 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
|New York
|at
|Real Salt Lake
|9:30 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|Portland
|10:30 p.m.
|FC Dallas
|at
|Seattle
|10:30 p.m.
|LA Galaxy
|at
|Vancouver
|10:30 p.m.
