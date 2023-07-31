Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

L-A AngelsatAtlanta7:20 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatToronto7:07 p.m.
ClevelandatHouston8:10 p.m.
BostonatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatMiami6:40 p.m.
MilwaukeeatWashington7:05 p.m.
CincinnatiatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
San DiegoatColorado8:40 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you