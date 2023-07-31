Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|L-A Angels
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Francisco
|9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.