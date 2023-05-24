Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|at
|Milwaukee
|1:10 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Minnesota
|1:10 p.m.
|Texas
|3
|Pittsburgh
|0
|(Top 1st)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Cleveland
|1:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Kansas City
|7:40 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|at
|Philadelphia
|1:05 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Chi Cubs
|7:40 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.