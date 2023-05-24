Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

HoustonatMilwaukee1:10 p.m.
San FranciscoatMinnesota1:10 p.m.
Texas3Pittsburgh0(Top 1st)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White SoxatCleveland1:10 p.m.
TorontoatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
BaltimoreatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
DetroitatKansas City7:40 p.m.
BostonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
OaklandatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ArizonaatPhiladelphia1:05 p.m.
St. LouisatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
San DiegoatWashington7:05 p.m.
L-A DodgersatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
N-Y MetsatChi Cubs7:40 p.m.
MiamiatColorado8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

CarolinaatFlorida8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you