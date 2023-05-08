Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalAtlanta3Baltimore2
FinalPhiladelphia6Boston1
FinalToronto10Pittsburgh1
FinalSt. Louis12Detroit6
FinalChicago White Sox17Cincinnati4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalCleveland2Minnesota0
FinalKansas City5Oakland1
FinalTampa Bay8N.Y. Yankees7
FinalSeattle3Houston1
FinalTexas16L.A. Angels8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalColorado13N.Y. Mets6
FinalMiami5Chicago Cubs4
FinalMilwaukee7San Francisco3
FinalWashington9Arizona8
FinalL.A. Dodgers5San Diego2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OTPhiladelphia116Boston115
FinalPhoenix129Denver124

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

FinalNew Jersey8Carolina4
Final OTFlorida3Toronto2
FinalSeattle7Dallas2

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

FinalSporting Kansas City2Seattle1

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DetroitatCleveland6:10 p.m.
Tampa BayatBaltimore6:35 p.m.
OaklandatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
Chi White SoxatKansas City7:40 p.m.
HoustonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
TexasatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ColoradoatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
L-A DodgersatMilwaukee7:40 p.m.
St. LouisatChi Cubs7:40 p.m.
MiamiatArizona9:40 p.m.
WashingtonatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

New YorkatMiami7:30 p.m.
Golden StateatL.A. Lakers10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

VegasatEdmonton8:30 p.m.

