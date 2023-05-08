Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Atlanta
|3
|Baltimore
|2
|Final
|Philadelphia
|6
|Boston
|1
|Final
|Toronto
|10
|Pittsburgh
|1
|Final
|St. Louis
|12
|Detroit
|6
|Final
|Chicago White Sox
|17
|Cincinnati
|4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Cleveland
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|Final
|Kansas City
|5
|Oakland
|1
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|8
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|Final
|Seattle
|3
|Houston
|1
|Final
|Texas
|16
|L.A. Angels
|8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Colorado
|13
|N.Y. Mets
|6
|Final
|Miami
|5
|Chicago Cubs
|4
|Final
|Milwaukee
|7
|San Francisco
|3
|Final
|Washington
|9
|Arizona
|8
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|5
|San Diego
|2
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Final OT
|Philadelphia
|116
|Boston
|115
|Final
|Phoenix
|129
|Denver
|124
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
|Final
|New Jersey
|8
|Carolina
|4
|Final OT
|Florida
|3
|Toronto
|2
|Final
|Seattle
|7
|Dallas
|2
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Final
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|Seattle
|1
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|Cleveland
|6:10 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Baltimore
|6:35 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Kansas City
|7:40 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|at
|Pittsburgh
|6:35 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Milwaukee
|7:40 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Chi Cubs
|7:40 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|San Francisco
|9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|New York
|at
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State
|at
|L.A. Lakers
|10 p.m.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.