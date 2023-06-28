Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|10
|Boston
|1
|Final
|Cincinnati
|3
|Baltimore
|1
|Final
|San Francisco
|3
|Toronto
|0
|Final
|Atlanta
|6
|Minnesota
|2
|Final
|St. Louis
|4
|Houston
|2
|Final
|Arizona
|8
|Tampa Bay
|4
|Final
|Washington
|7
|Seattle
|4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Cleveland
|2
|Kansas City
|1
|Final
|Texas
|8
|Detroit
|3
|Final
|Oakland
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|Final
|L.A. Angels
|4
|Chicago White Sox
|2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|9
|San Diego
|4
|Final
|N.Y. Mets
|7
|Milwaukee
|2
|Final
|Philadelphia
|5
|Chicago Cubs
|1
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|5
|Colorado
|0
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|New York
|89
|Connecticut
|81
|Final
|Minnesota
|104
|Seattle
|93
|Final
|Dallas
|77
|Phoenix
|62
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Atlanta
|12:20 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Seattle
|4:10 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|St. Louis
|7:45 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Kansas City
|8:10 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Oakland
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Los Angeles
|at
|Chicago
|12 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Washington
|7 p.m.
