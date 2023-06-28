Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalMiami10Boston1
FinalCincinnati3Baltimore1
FinalSan Francisco3Toronto0
FinalAtlanta6Minnesota2
FinalSt. Louis4Houston2
FinalArizona8Tampa Bay4
FinalWashington7Seattle4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalCleveland2Kansas City1
FinalTexas8Detroit3
FinalOakland2N.Y. Yankees1
FinalL.A. Angels4Chicago White Sox2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalPittsburgh9San Diego4
FinalN.Y. Mets7Milwaukee2
FinalPhiladelphia5Chicago Cubs1
FinalL.A. Dodgers5Colorado0

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalNew York89Connecticut81
FinalMinnesota104Seattle93
FinalDallas77Phoenix62

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

MinnesotaatAtlanta12:20 p.m.
WashingtonatSeattle4:10 p.m.
CincinnatiatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
San FranciscoatToronto7:07 p.m.
MiamiatBoston7:10 p.m.
HoustonatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
Tampa BayatArizona9:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DetroitatTexas8:05 p.m.
ClevelandatKansas City8:10 p.m.
Chi White SoxatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatOakland9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
MilwaukeeatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
L-A DodgersatColorado8:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Los AngelesatChicago12 p.m.
AtlantaatWashington7 p.m.

