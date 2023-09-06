Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalCincinnati7Seattle6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalMinnesota8Cleveland3
FinalN.Y. Yankees5Detroit1
FinalKansas City7Chicago White Sox6
FinalHouston14Texas1
FinalTampa Bay8Boston6
FinalToronto7Oakland1
FinalBaltimore5L.A. Angels4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalMiami6L.A. Dodgers3
FinalMilwaukee7Pittsburgh3
FinalN.Y. Mets11Washington5
FinalSt. Louis10Atlanta6
FinalChicago Cubs11San Francisco8
FinalSan Diego8Philadelphia0
FinalColorado3Arizona2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalChicago96Indiana69
FinalConnecticut90Los Angeles76
FinalNew York94Dallas93
FinalWashington100Phoenix77

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

SeattleatCincinnati6:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MinnesotaatCleveland1:10 p.m.
TorontoatOakland3:37 p.m.
BostonatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
DetroitatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
Chi White SoxatKansas City7:40 p.m.
HoustonatTexas8:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MilwaukeeatPittsburgh12:35 p.m.
San FranciscoatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
ColoradoatArizona3:40 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatSan Diego4:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatMiami6:40 p.m.
N-Y MetsatWashington7:05 p.m.
St. LouisatAtlanta7:20 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

SeattleatAtlanta7 p.m.

