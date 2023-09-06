Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Minnesota
|8
|Cleveland
|3
|Final
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|Detroit
|1
|Final
|Kansas City
|7
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|Final
|Houston
|14
|Texas
|1
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|8
|Boston
|6
|Final
|Toronto
|7
|Oakland
|1
|Final
|Baltimore
|5
|L.A. Angels
|4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|6
|L.A. Dodgers
|3
|Final
|Milwaukee
|7
|Pittsburgh
|3
|Final
|N.Y. Mets
|11
|Washington
|5
|Final
|St. Louis
|10
|Atlanta
|6
|Final
|Chicago Cubs
|11
|San Francisco
|8
|Final
|San Diego
|8
|Philadelphia
|0
|Final
|Colorado
|3
|Arizona
|2
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Chicago
|96
|Indiana
|69
|Final
|Connecticut
|90
|Los Angeles
|76
|Final
|New York
|94
|Dallas
|93
|Final
|Washington
|100
|Phoenix
|77
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Cleveland
|1:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Oakland
|3:37 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Kansas City
|7:40 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|Pittsburgh
|12:35 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Arizona
|3:40 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|San Diego
|4:10 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.