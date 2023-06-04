Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|at
|Miami
|1:40 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|N-Y Mets
|1:40 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Kansas City
|2:10 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|7:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Boston
|1:35 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Minnesota
|2:10 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Houston
|2:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Texas
|2:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|at
|Pittsburgh
|11:35 a.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Washington
|1:35 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Cincinnati
|1:40 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Arizona
|4:10 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|San Diego
|5:30 p.m.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Dallas
|at
|Connecticut
|1 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|New York
|2 p.m.
|Las Vegas
|at
|Indiana
|4 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
