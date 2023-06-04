Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

OaklandatMiami1:40 p.m.
TorontoatN-Y Mets1:40 p.m.
ColoradoatKansas City2:10 p.m.
BaltimoreatSan Francisco4:05 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatL-A Dodgers7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatBoston1:35 p.m.
ClevelandatMinnesota2:10 p.m.
DetroitatChi White Sox2:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatHouston2:10 p.m.
SeattleatTexas2:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. LouisatPittsburgh11:35 a.m.
PhiladelphiaatWashington1:35 p.m.
MilwaukeeatCincinnati1:40 p.m.
AtlantaatArizona4:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatSan Diego5:30 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

MiamiatDenver8 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

DallasatConnecticut1 p.m.
ChicagoatNew York2 p.m.
Las VegasatIndiana4 p.m.

