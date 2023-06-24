Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalMilwaukee7Cleveland1
FinalColorado7L.A. Angels4
FinalL.A. Dodgers3Houston2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalTampa Bay11Kansas City3
FinalMinnesota4Detroit1
FinalOakland5Toronto4
FinalTexas4N.Y. Yankees2
FinalSeattle13Baltimore1
FinalBoston3Chicago White Sox1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalPittsburgh3Miami1
FinalPhiladelphia5N.Y. Mets1
FinalCincinnati11Atlanta10
FinalSan Diego13Washington3
FinalSan Francisco8Arizona5

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalNew York110Atlanta80
FinalLos Angeles76Dallas74

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

MilwaukeeatCleveland4:10 p.m.
HoustonatL-A Dodgers7:15 p.m.
L-A AngelsatColorado9:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

SeattleatBaltimore4:05 p.m.
TexasatN-Y Yankees4:05 p.m.
OaklandatToronto4:07 p.m.
BostonatChi White Sox4:10 p.m.
Kansas CityatTampa Bay4:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatDetroit7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi CubsatSt. Louis1:10 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Francisco4:05 p.m.
N-Y MetsatPhiladelphia4:05 p.m.
AtlantaatCincinnati4:10 p.m.
PittsburghatMiami4:10 p.m.
WashingtonatSan Diego8:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

IndianaatLas Vegas9 p.m.
PhoenixatSeattle9 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

CF MontréalatCharlotte FC7:30 p.m.
NashvilleatColumbus7:30 p.m.
CincinnatiatD.C. United7:30 p.m.
Toronto FCatNew England7:30 p.m.
AtlantaatNew York7:30 p.m.
MiamiatPhiladelphia7:30 p.m.
ChicagoatSporting Kansas City8:30 p.m.
HoustonatAustin FC9:30 p.m.
LA GalaxyatColorado9:30 p.m.
MinnesotaatReal Salt Lake9:30 p.m.
VancouveratLos Angeles FC10:30 p.m.
New York City FCatPortland10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SCatSan Jose10:30 p.m.
Orlando CityatSeattle10:30 p.m.

