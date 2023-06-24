Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Milwaukee
|7
|Cleveland
|1
|Final
|Colorado
|7
|L.A. Angels
|4
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|3
|Houston
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|11
|Kansas City
|3
|Final
|Minnesota
|4
|Detroit
|1
|Final
|Oakland
|5
|Toronto
|4
|Final
|Texas
|4
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|Final
|Seattle
|13
|Baltimore
|1
|Final
|Boston
|3
|Chicago White Sox
|1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|3
|Miami
|1
|Final
|Philadelphia
|5
|N.Y. Mets
|1
|Final
|Cincinnati
|11
|Atlanta
|10
|Final
|San Diego
|13
|Washington
|3
|Final
|San Francisco
|8
|Arizona
|5
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|New York
|110
|Atlanta
|80
|Final
|Los Angeles
|76
|Dallas
|74
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|Cleveland
|4:10 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|7:15 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Colorado
|9:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|at
|Baltimore
|4:05 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|4:05 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Toronto
|4:07 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Chi White Sox
|4:10 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Tampa Bay
|4:10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Detroit
|7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chi Cubs
|at
|St. Louis
|1:10 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Philadelphia
|4:05 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Cincinnati
|4:10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Miami
|4:10 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|San Diego
|8:40 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Indiana
|at
|Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
|Phoenix
|at
|Seattle
|9 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|CF Montréal
|at
|Charlotte FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|at
|Columbus
|7:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|D.C. United
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto FC
|at
|New England
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|New York
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Sporting Kansas City
|8:30 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Austin FC
|9:30 p.m.
|LA Galaxy
|at
|Colorado
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Real Salt Lake
|9:30 p.m.
|Vancouver
|at
|Los Angeles FC
|10:30 p.m.
|New York City FC
|at
|Portland
|10:30 p.m.
|Saint Louis City SC
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
|Orlando City
|at
|Seattle
|10:30 p.m.
